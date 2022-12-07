Dollie Anna Mae Tinnin, 73, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born March 9, 1949, in St. Louis, the daughter of Harold and Ann Frick.

Dollie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harold (Janet) Frick, Kevin Frick, and Keith Frick; and sisters Melody Frick, Venita Frick, and Carol Frick.

Dollie is survived by her husband Jack Tinnin, whom she married October 21, 1971, in Sikeston, Missouri; son Harold David (Shawnda) Tinnin; brother Michael Steven Frick; sisters Roselee Frick and Ethel Dailey; grandchildren Matthew Tinnin, Abbie Umfleet, Joshua (Angie) Gresham, and Kelcey (Joshua) Skaggs; and great-grandchildren Ella Tinnin, Charlee Gresham, Josie Umfleet, Alice Umfleet, Gunner Skaggs, and Adeline Skaggs.

Dollie enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and all of her animals.