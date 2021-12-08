 Skip to main content
Dolly Mae White

Dolly Mae White, 79, died Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born December 26, 1941, in Imboden, Missouri, the daughter of James and Gladys Nash.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ervin Nash, Danny Nash, and James Nash; and sister Shirley Nash.

Dolly is survived by her husband Harold White, whom she married June 30, 1958 in Belleview, Missouri; sons Donald Ray (Tracey) White, Harold Wayne (Laura) White, and Thomas Patrick (Diana) White; daughters Connie Mae (Wilbur Ivis) Leach and Kimberly Ann (Marvin) Nash; brothers Frank (Kaye) Nash, Henry (Sharon) Nash, and Lonnie (Evelyn) Nash; sisters Elsie (Houston) Jones, Nancy (John) Lands, Iva (Mib) Buchanan; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Dolly was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown and enjoyed gardening, collecting seashells, quilting, and cooking.

Funeral services were Monday, December 6, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

