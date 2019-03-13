Try 3 months for $3
Donald Doyle Kemp, 83, of Mill Spring, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Clark's Mountain Nursing Center in Piedmont. He was born August 29, 1935 in Saco, the son of Delbert Kemp and Bernice (Spain) Kemp.

Mr. Kemp was married to Betty Lou Kiger June 8, 1957 in St. Louis and was a long time resident of Wayne County.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Delbert and Bernice Kemp; son Wesley Charles Kemp; brother and sister in law Kenneth and Linda Kemp; nephew Wally Hardin and great nephew Kerry Mills.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Kemp, of the home; daughter, Charlotte Ann Kemp, of Branson, ; sisters Joan Hardin and her husband Bob, of Fredericktown, and Karen Greer and her husband Dayne, of Coldwater. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Don was a Highway and Airport Construction Superintendent for many years. He served as the Wayne County Assessor from 1988 to 1997 and operated his own farm near Mill Spring. He was a long time member of the Mill Spring Christian Church.

Don's greatest enjoyments were being in the outdoors, tending to his cattle, training his mules and horses, hunting, fishing and gigging, especially going on fishing trips to Canada, Kentucky Lake, Rend Lake, Paris and Savannah Tennessee with his nephew, Roger Kemp, and his Williamsville friends, and with Jimmy Nicholson.

He will be very deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Morrison-Worley Chapel in Piedmont with Pastor Kevin Kinnard officiating. Special recorded songs by Don's favorite group, "The McKameys" were played for the service. Bob Hardin, Dayne Greer, Roger Kemp, Shawn Price, Dwayne Greer and Elmo "Bo" White served as pallbearers. Interment was held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Saco Cemetery in Madison County under the direction of Morrison-Worley Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the Mill Spring Christian Church or the St. Jude Children's Hospital, in care of the funeral home.

Donald Doyle Kemp
