Donald Edward “Buzz” Jordan, 79, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born January 21, 1943, at Fredericktown, the son of George and Opal Jordan.

Buzz was reunited with Marilyn, the love of his life, wife of 55 years, nine days after her passing. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Jordan, and infant sister Betty Ann.

Buzz is survived by son Don (Kimberly) Jordan Jr.; daughter Angela (Brian Franz) Jordan; sisters Debbie (Donald) Stafford and Dorothy Warren; and grandchildren Chelsea Huffman, Courtney Jordan, Chase Jordan, Connor Jordan, and Rudy Franz.

Buzz proudly served in the United States Army. He was “Bad News” on the dragstrip, and No. 43 on the dirt track, an expert fudge maker, joke-teller and fisherman. He loved his friends, family, and his dog Wally.

Funeral services were Monday, August 15, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Gene Rauls officiating. Interment was held in Antioch Cemetery.