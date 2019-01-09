Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald G. Kraemer, 61, died December 28, 2018. He was born December 16, 1957 at St. Louis, the son of Vernon and Dorothy Kraemer.

Donald is survived by his parents; son Zachery (Kelli Stevens) Kraemer; granddaughter Zoie Kraemer; and four sisters Debra Kraemer, Denise (Bobby) Kraemer, Diane Czarnecki, and Darlene (John) Nesser.

Donald was of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed fishing, reptiles, hunting, float trips, and the outdoors.

Donald G. Kraemer
