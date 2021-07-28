Donald Glenwood "Donnie" Pogue, 78, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born December 4, 1942 in Fredericktown, a son of Bernard “Poon” and Wilma (Grey) Pogue.
On April 19, 1963, Mr. Pogue married Brenda Jane Cureton. She survives at the home.
Other survivors include daughters and sons-in-law LaDonna and Patrick Kemp of Fredericktown and Karen and Lee Grisham of Bismarck, Missouri brother Roger Pogue and wife Lorna of Fredericktown; sister Bonnie Mills of Festus, Missouri; sister-in-law Rita Pogue; grandchildren Tesson Kemp, Jarred Lober, Ashley Kemp and Brooke Kemp; and great granddaughter Larissa Kemp.
Mr. Pogue was preceded in death by his parents; brother Lester Pogue; sister Carol Welker; sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Mike Lindsey and brother-in-law Noah Mills.
Donnie retired from General Motors in Bowling Green, Kentucky and later worked for Tom Weyand and Kemp's Auto Body, both in Fredericktown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, woodworking, gardening and going to church; but mostly spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Funeral services were Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Vance and Jim Graham officiating. Interment was in the Oak Grove Cemetery near Fredericktown.
