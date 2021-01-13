Donald J. "Joe" Skaggs, 77, of Arnold, Missouri died Saturday January 2, 2021. He was born March 13, 1943 in Fredericktown, the son of Clifford and Juanita (Denton) Skaggs, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Skaggs was the dear husband of Linda R. Skaggs; loving father of Scott (Tonya) Skaggs, Brandie (Joe) Anthony and the late Donald W. Skaggs; loving grandfather of Chelsea Skaggs, Scott Skaggs II, Jacob Skaggs, Brooke Skaggs, Taylor Skaggs, Joey Anthony and Abbey Anthony; and great grandfather of Marlie Matt.
There will be no services held at this time.
