 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald J. "Joe" Skaggs
0 comments

Donald J. "Joe" Skaggs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Skaggs

Donald Skaggs

Donald J. "Joe" Skaggs, 77, of Arnold, Missouri died Saturday January 2, 2021. He was born March 13, 1943 in Fredericktown, the son of Clifford and Juanita (Denton) Skaggs, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Skaggs was the dear husband of Linda R. Skaggs; loving father of Scott (Tonya) Skaggs, Brandie (Joe) Anthony and the late Donald W. Skaggs; loving grandfather of Chelsea Skaggs, Scott Skaggs II, Jacob Skaggs, Brooke Skaggs, Taylor Skaggs, Joey Anthony and Abbey Anthony; and great grandfather of Marlie Matt.

There will be no services held at this time.

heiligtagfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News