Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr., 29, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1993 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Donald J. Webb Sr. and Michelle L. (Maynard) Evans.

Donald was preceded in death by his, step-grandfather James Andrews, step-grandmother Delores Maynard, grandmother Doris Andrews, step-grandfather Jerry Lagerman, step–sister Ashley Lunsford and step-grandmother Clara Evans.

D.J. is survived by his parents Michelle (Maynard) Evans and Donald J. Webb Sr., step-father William Evans; brothers Jonathon and Edward Repinski and Logan Yancey; step-brother William L. Evans; sister Keely Yancey; and step-sisters Cassandra Evans and Rhiannon Evans.

D.J. enjoyed basketball, soccer, music and playing guitar.

Funeral services were Friday, April 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Ed Mouser and Cassandra Evans officiating.

