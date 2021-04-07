 Skip to main content
Donald Joseph Henningfeld Sr.
Donald Joseph Henningfeld Sr.

Donald Joseph Henningfeld Sr., 79, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was born March 24, 1942 in St. Louis, a son of Fred Charles and Loretta (Butler) Henningfeld.

Mr. Henningfeld married Wanda Mae Pickering January 19, 1962 in St. Louis. She preceded him in death on November 21, 1993. In addition to his wife and his parents, Mr. Henningfeld was preceded by brother Robert Henningfeld and sister Marie Glaze.

He is survived by daughters Jean Longworth of Fenton, Missouri and Brenda Henningfeld of House Springs, Missouri; son Donald Henningfeld Jr. of Bonne Terre, Missouri; brother Charles Henningfeld; sisters Roberta Hafner and Marcella Clubb; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Donald had been a truck driver for many years with Yellow Freight and Superior Freight Trucking Companies. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, telling stories and in the earlier years you could always find him tinkering with cars.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

