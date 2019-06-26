{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Donald Kenneth Penwell, 58, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born November 29, 1960 in Chowchilla, California, a son of Gary and Sandy (Dailey) Penwell.

June 21, 1979 Mr. Penwell married Irena Marie Knupp who survives at the home.

Other survivors include Mr. Penwell's three children David (Regan) Penwell of Fredericktown, Jeremey (Patti) Penwell also of Fredericktown and Kristina (Chase) Dunham of Plato, Missouri and five grandchildren, Carson Penwell, Lilly Penwell, Laila Penwell, Ella Penwell, and Rylee Penwell.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army and a self-employed carpenter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

