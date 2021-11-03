 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald L. White
0 comments

Donald L. White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Donald L. White, 89, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. He was born June 2, 1932, in Fredericktown, the son of Sylvester D. and Hazel (Mofield) White.

Mr. White married Retta Gregory August 8, 1953, who survives.

Preceding him in death was their son Brian D. White and Donald's siblings S.C. "Boots" White, L.R. White, Verna Umfleet, Lucille Lee, and June Lamb.

Survivors include his wife, Retta; brother-in-law Jerry Gregory; and numerous nephews, nieces, and great friends.

Donald was an active member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church, serving as deacon and Sunday School director for a number of years. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and tractors and took numerous trips in his antique cars. He was a long-time member of the Capaha Antique Car Club in Cape Girardeau and also the Foothills Car Club. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he met, but especially with good friends and family.

Donald worked at numerous jobs in his lifetime including the lead mines and construction work. He also owned and operated White's Auto and Trailer Sales for several years.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News