Donald L. White, 89, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. He was born June 2, 1932, in Fredericktown, the son of Sylvester D. and Hazel (Mofield) White.
Mr. White married Retta Gregory August 8, 1953, who survives.
Preceding him in death was their son Brian D. White and Donald's siblings S.C. "Boots" White, L.R. White, Verna Umfleet, Lucille Lee, and June Lamb.
Survivors include his wife, Retta; brother-in-law Jerry Gregory; and numerous nephews, nieces, and great friends.
Donald was an active member of Twelve Mile Baptist Church, serving as deacon and Sunday School director for a number of years. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and tractors and took numerous trips in his antique cars. He was a long-time member of the Capaha Antique Car Club in Cape Girardeau and also the Foothills Car Club. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he met, but especially with good friends and family.
Donald worked at numerous jobs in his lifetime including the lead mines and construction work. He also owned and operated White's Auto and Trailer Sales for several years.
