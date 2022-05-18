Donald Lee Westerfield, 86, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home in Ballwin, Missouri. He was born September 6, 1934, in, Arkansas to Mathew Hayden and Ella Maud (Jones) Westerfield.

Mr. Westerfield married Mary Louise Cotton June 14, 1958, in Arkansas. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include granddaughters Ashley Marie Daniel of St. Louis, and Errin Nichole Westerfield of De Soto, Missouri; great-granddaughter Breann Renee Starz of St. Louis and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Westerfield was preceded in death by sons Ronald H. Westerfield and Dr. Douglas L. Westerfield and seven brothers and sisters.

Donald was a United States Coast Guard Veteran. He earned his PhD and started out as an Associate professor U.S. W. Louisiana, and an econometrician with Southwestern Bell Telephone in St. Louis for twelve years. He was associate professor, Webster U., St. Louis, 1984-1989; professor economics, Webster U., St. Louis, since 1989; director London Campus, Webster U., 1989; visiting professor Webster U. in Leiden, Netherlands, 1986, Leiden and Geneva, 1987, Geneva, 1988. He was consultant to various firms in St. Louis, since 1972.

He enjoyed fishing, flying, traveling, cooking, music and was an avid reader and publisher of several books.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.