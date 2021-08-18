 Skip to main content
Donald LeRoy Reagan
Donald LeRoy Reagan

Obits

Donald LeRoy Reagan, 88, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bonne Terre, Misosuri. He was born June 24, 1933 in Madison County, the son of Percy and Rachel (Wright) Reagan.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Nina Queener, Norman Reagan and Larry Reagan; and grandson Steven Crowell.

Don is survived by daughters Sharon (Bill) King, Rachell (Jeff) Johnson, Renee (Lonnie) Crowell and Donna (Robert) Warner; grandchildren Andrea (Michael) Norman, Billy (Nicole) King, Tabitha (Kevin) Smith, Sarah (Ryan) West, Ryan Crowell and Owen Warner; six great grandchildren; and sister Eloise Vance.

Don was of the Christian Faith and attended Mine La Motte Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, gardening and kidding around with everyone.

Funeral services were Friday, August 13, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Brian Lee officiating.

