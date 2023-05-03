Donald Louis Lines, 86, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born June 7, 1936, in Floral, Arkansas to Teresa McNutt.

Mr. Lines married Irma Jean Weston February 14, 1971, in St. Louis. She survives in Fredericktown.

He is also survived by his son Donald Louis Lines II also of Fredericktown.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lines was preceded in death by one sister.

Donald was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was self-employed and had owned and operated Gettysburg Gun Shop in St. Louis. He enjoyed watching television, working puzzles, and going for walks.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.