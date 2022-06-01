Donald Ray Myers, 78, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born May 12, 1944, in Cascade, Missouri, the son of Arley and Opal (Pugh) Myers.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother Gertie (Frymire) Myers; sisters Wanda Myers, Kathryn (Myers) Miinch, Betty (Myers) Moyers, and Pearl (Myers) Gipson; brothers Basil Myers and Kenny Myers; nephews Steve Miinch and Jamie Mouser; and niece Amy Myers.

Don is survived by his wife Barbara (Asher) Myers, whom he married August 28, 1966 in Fredericktown; son Robert “Bobby” (Elaine) Myers; daughter LaDon Myers; brothers Harold (Brenda) Myers and Arley (Sharon) Myers; sisters Carol Mouser and Marilyn Braswell; and grandchildren Janae Myers and Jayla Myers.

Don’s family was his greatest joy. Don was married to his wife, Barbara, for almost 56 years. He was especially proud of being “Poppa” to his granddaughters, Janae and Jayla.

Don loved spending time at the cabin with his son, brothers, brothers-in-law and nephews. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, playing cards, and telling tall tales. Don’s niece, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters also enjoyed all of the activities at the cabin, but girls weren’t allowed to spend the night.

Don loved his country and served in the Army National Guard for seven years. He achieved the qualification of sharpshooter and served as a combat engineer. He had risen to the rank of Platoon Sergeant at the time of his Honorable Discharge in 1971.

Don was in the towing business for more than 60 years. He worked in St. Louis for more than 30 years. He owned and operated Myers Towing in Fredericktown for 25 years. Don hauled cars from St. Louis to Arkansas. His towing experience and skill earned him the nickname “The Legend.”

Don had a great love for God and people. He was known far and wide for the richness of his generosity and service. Don faithfully served the bus ministry at Marquand First Baptist Church for many years. He had great joy when he would meet the children from the bus ministry all grown up with families of their own, telling him they were in church and were raising their families to know God.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Calvary Church with Pastor Bryan Mills and Pastor John Canterberry officiating. Interment was at Farquhar - Graham Cemetery.