Donald Raymond “Don” Winslett, 88, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Farmington. He was born January 10, 1935, in Healdton, Oklahoma, the son of Jesse Raymond and Velma Dee (Miller) Winslett.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Shirley (Mathews) Winslett whom he married May 8, 1954, in Fredericktown; sisters Jessie Winslett, Geraldine Winslett and Alice Herndon; brother Kenneth Wayne Winslett; daughter Gayla Renee Winslett Stanley; and nephews Donnie Overbey and Ronnie Overbey

Don's survivors include grandson Nicholas John Stanley; son-in-law Stephan Stanley; great grandchildren Easton Jon Stanley and Nevaeh Renee Stanley; Mary Ann Winslett Gustafson; and nephews and nieces Bradley Verdon Winslett, Tyler Aaron Winslett, Tammy Pikul and Jennifer Andrews, Keith Herndon, John Herndon, James Herndon, and Brent Overbey.

Don was of the Christian Faith. He attended First Free Will Baptist Church and Calvary Church.

Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, and craftsmanship.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Roger Hogan officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park