Donald Raymond Mays, 83, died Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born May 7, 1937 in Dodson, Texas, the son of Joseph W. and Robbie (Hutchins) Mays.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ivalou “Myke” (Shephard) Mays, whom he married August 7, 1960 in Sikeston, Missouri; brothers Bill Mays, Basil Mays, Dick Mays, and G.L. Mays; and sisters Lula Warren and Christine Godwin.

Donald is survived by sons James (Nancy) Mays and Donnie (Joan) Mays; daughter Suzanne (Ray) Waites; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Donald attended Church of Christ in Fredericktown, was an Army Veteran, and enjoyed playing guitar, singing, working outside, and going to Florida in the winter. He was the founder of Barefoot Village Fireworks.

Graveside services were Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Christian Cemetery.

