Donald Raymond Montgomery, 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born July 13, 1936 in St. Louis, son of Clifford Ray and Maxine Louise (Melton) Montgomery.

On July 26, 1957 in Seguin, Texas, Mr. Montgomery married Theresa Mary McMahon. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include daughters Kelly (Mark) Tesson of Fredericktown and Karen (Jim) Mohan of Farmington; brothers Gary (Vicki) Montgomery of Fredericktown and Kenny Montgomery of Farmington; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Don was a Retired Vietnam Air Force veteran serving his country for over 20 years. He later worked as a small farm assistant for the University of Missouri Extension office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to car races with his nephews and spending time with his family. He loved living by the river.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

