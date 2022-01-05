Donette Lynn Dunnigan, 58, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 15, 1963, in Fredericktown to Donald Freeman and Delores Rose (Carlton) Lewis.
She married Ronald Jay Dunnigan September 26, 1980, in Fredericktown. He survives at the home.
Other survivors include daughters and sons-in-law Jenny and Dustin Edwards of Fredericktown, Melissa and Reginald Johnson of Bay City, Texas, and Mindy and Clint Wallace of Fredericktown; sister and brother-in-law Diane and David Smith of Petal, Mississippi; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Donette had worked as a cook for the Fredericktown School District and in restaurants. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services were Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor David Smith officiating. Interment was in the Sebastian Cemetery near Fredericktown.
