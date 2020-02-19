Donna Jean Johnson Adkinson, 74, died Monday, February 10, 2020 in Desloge. She was born September 20, 1945 in Ironton, the daughter of Bennett M. and Mildred (Tinnin) Stanfill.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Enders; son Mark Freidal; and granddaughter Brandi Parker.

Donna is survived by son Kevin (Christall) Johnson of Fredericktown; daughter Kelly (Rusty) Parker of Desloge; brother Tom Stanfill of Hawaii; granddaughters Kaitlynn and Emily; and great grandchildren Ava, Callie, Kimber and Olivia.

Donna enjoyed driving, just looking at the country side and traveling.

Funeral service was Friday, February 14, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating.

