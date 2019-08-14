{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Kay (Stevens) Hankins, 69, died August 4, 2019 at Granite City, Illinois. She was born December 2, 1949 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Mary Belle (Young) Bollinger.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, and aunt Verna May Hanna.

Donna is survived by her husband John Hankins whom she married on May 30, 1986; daughter Megan Elizabeth Hankins; sister Sandy Fadler and her husband Ron Fadler; niece and nephew Molly and John Caldera; and cousin Kenny Miller.

Donna was a Fredericktown class of 1968 graduate and retired from U.S. Bank.

Funeral services were Friday, August 9, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Yount Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to local pet rescues, veteran organizations, or St. Jude's Hospital.

