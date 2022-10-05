Donna Kay Whitener, 69, of Elsberry, Missouri, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born June 6, 1953, in St. Louis, the daughter of Cecil and Dorris Whitener.

Ms. Whitener was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother; son Thomas Dale Eaton III of Elsberry; sister Cecile McDonald of Silva, Missouri; and two grandchildren.

Ms. Whitener enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Carter-Ricks Funeral Homes in Elsberry.