Donna Lee Sutton, 72, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born January 19, 1950 in Edina, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Gladys (Cable) Myers.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Sutton whom she married June 1, 1968; parents Robert Myers and Gladys Myers Shoemaker; and step-father Junior Shoemaker.

Donna is survived by sons Richard Sutton (Bridget) and Jackie Sutton (Jill); daughter Missy Sutton Parsley; sister Carol King (Gary); 16 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Donna enjoyed crocheting and bird watching. Her grandchildren and her three puppies were her world.