Donna May Obolla, 57, of Bonne Terre, Missouri died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 15, 1964, in Farmington, to Donald Lee and Margaret (Bellew) Grindstaff.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by brother Lonnie Grindstaff; sister Sheila Kharfaoui; and stepfather Lefty Leonard.
Survivors include son Josh Obolla of Bonne Terre; mother May Leonard of Farmington; stepsons and stepdaughters Billy, Amanda, Pamela, David, and Kimberly Underwood all of High Ridge, Missouri; brothers Donald R. (Shelia) Grindstaff of Park Hills, Missouri, and Harold L. (Jodi) Grindstaff of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; stepbrother Jackie L. (Barbara) Leonard of Peachtree, Georgia; nineteen grandchildren; and significant other Bob Underwood of Bonne Terre.
Donna was a homemaker. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano, and spending time with her family. She attended the Hurryville Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington.
Services were Monday, January 3, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment will be in the Central Community Cemetery at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.