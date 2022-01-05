Donna May Obolla, 57, of Bonne Terre, Missouri died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 15, 1964, in Farmington, to Donald Lee and Margaret (Bellew) Grindstaff.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by brother Lonnie Grindstaff; sister Sheila Kharfaoui; and stepfather Lefty Leonard.

Survivors include son Josh Obolla of Bonne Terre; mother May Leonard of Farmington; stepsons and stepdaughters Billy, Amanda, Pamela, David, and Kimberly Underwood all of High Ridge, Missouri; brothers Donald R. (Shelia) Grindstaff of Park Hills, Missouri, and Harold L. (Jodi) Grindstaff of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; stepbrother Jackie L. (Barbara) Leonard of Peachtree, Georgia; nineteen grandchildren; and significant other Bob Underwood of Bonne Terre.

Donna was a homemaker. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano, and spending time with her family. She attended the Hurryville Freewill Baptist Church in Farmington.

Services were Monday, January 3, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment will be in the Central Community Cemetery at a later date.

