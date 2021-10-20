Donnie ODell Henson, 83, died Thursday, October 2021 at Barnes Jewish Center For Advanced Medicine. He was born February 15, 1938 in Madison County, Missouri, the son of Normal Charles Henson Sr. and Elma (Souden) Henson.

Mr. Henson was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Normal Charles Henson Jr. and Edwin "Bud" Henson; sisters Virginia Henson and Erma Dean Henson; and grandson Viktor Allen Ebers.

Donnie is survived by sons Kraig Henson of St, Louis, Kris (Kathy) Henson of Altenburg, Missouri, and Shannon Henson of Fredericktown; daughters Kimberly (Bruce) Ebers and Megan (John) Johnson, both of Fredericktown; brother Jim (Mary) Henson of Fredericktown; sister Betty Hovis of Florissant, Missouri; five grandchildren Danyelle Henson, Triztin Henson, Noah Johnson, Asher Johnson, and Judah Johnson; and great grandchildren Kolson Velders and Kenzlee Velders.

Donnie enjoyed collecting die cast cars, hunting, sitting on his porch, and fishing. He served in the United States Army and was awarded the Sharpshooter Medal.

A private memorial service with family will be held at a later date.

