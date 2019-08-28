{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Doris Ann Huggins, 60, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Madison Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1959 in Troy, Missouri, a daughter of Troy and Myrtle Wyatt.

Mrs. Huggins was preceded in death by her parents and brother Cecil Wyatt.

She married Ivan Doyle Huggins June 24, 1978 in Leeper, Missouri. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include brother Brian Wyatt of Piedmont; sisters Cathie Michaels of Minnesota, Linda Carpender of Mills Springs, Missouri, Tina Lawson of Piedmont, and Becky Voyles of Missouri.

Doris worked as a CNA in Home Health Nursing in Farmington. She also enjoyed doing bead work, crocheting and talking on her cell phone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

