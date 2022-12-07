Doris Ann McFerron, 75, of Farmington, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. She was born December 7, 1946, in Fredericktown, to Richard and Lovey (Lewis) Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom McFerron of Farmington; her children Julie (David) Sandweg of Farmington, Samuel (Melanie) McFerron of Desloge and Daniel (Christine) McFerron of Bonne Terre; grandchildren Riley, Kelton, Jack, Clare, Paxton, and Elise; along with beloved sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Doris was employed for more than 20 years as a case worker for the Missouri Department of Corrections. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, traveling, especially out West, reading; and deer hunting with Tom. Doris was an intelligent and wonderful person who loved her family deeply. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Doris’ request, no formal services were held. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, P.O. Box 91, Farmington, MO 63640 or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.