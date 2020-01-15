{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Annette (Bollinger) Lohse

Doris Annette (Bollinger) Lohse, 77, died Friday, December 27, 2019. Doris was born June 2, 1942 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Alonzo and Anna (Vandergriff) Bollinger.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Doug, in 2005; her parents; sisters Alma Henson, Almedia McDaniel, Anne Madison, Rose Cooper and June Ruth Bollinger; brothers Earl Bollinger, Norman Bollinger and Perry Joe Bollinger.

Survivors include daughter Kim Palser and Scott of Dumas, and daughter, Karissa Estes and Chad of Bushland, Texas; grandchildren Andrew Palser, Alyssa Holguin and Edward, and Harli Estes; brother Don Bollinger and Dottie of Titusville, Florida; sister Carol LaChance and Terry of Fredericktown; and several nieces and nephews.

Doris attended school and graduated from Fredericktown High School. She also received her Real Estate Degree from Amarillo College. Doris married Doug Lohse May 11, 1963 in Fredericktown. They lived in many different places before their family moved to Dumas in 1976, where they would raise their family and make their home. They joined Calvary Baptist Church where Doris was a devoted and faithful servant for many years.

Doris was a realtor in Dumas for 30 years and retired from Houlette Real Estate. She received Realtor of the Year twice and loved selling houses to people. She saw it more as helping people rather than a job.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Dumas, Texas with Brad Foster, former pastor of the church, officiating. There will be a visitation at 914 Phillips Dr. on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials be made to the MS Society, 6222 Canyon Dr, Amarllo, TX 79109 or BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave #100, Amarillo, TX.

