Doris Deidiker, 90, died Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born February 28, 1930 in Hocomo, Missouri, the daughter of J. Clarence and Della Lair.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer “Red” Deidiker whom she married February 3, 1951 in Arkansas; daughter Elrena Margaret; three sisters; and one brother.
Doris is survived by daughter Deborah (Gordy) Kerschner; son Russell (Tonya) Deidiker; grandchildren James Estes, Keri Nestler, Brandon Kerschner, Jacob Deidiker, Matthew Deidiker, and Rachel Deidiker; great-grandchildren Isabelle Estes, Charlotte Estes, Jack Nestler, Luke Nestler, Olivia Nestler, Nora Nestler, Lauren Nestler, Kaitlyn Nestler, and Arlo Kerschner; and brother Don Lair.
Doris was a member of Sunny View Church of Christ. She graduated Valedictorian from Bakersfield High School in 1947. She then graduated from Draughon’s Business School in Springfield, Missouri before starting to work in government in several Missouri counties. Through the years Doris was employed as a court reporter, legal secretary, deputy county clerk, and prosecuting secretary. She worked until her early 80s.
Doris lived in Ozark, Missouri for 40 years and lived in Fredericktown and Farmington for the last 16 years.
Doris was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed basketball, bowling (she went to Nationals), traveling to all 50 states, and playing cards.
Funeral services were Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Sunny View Church of Christ in Farmington.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.