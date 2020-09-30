Doris Deidiker, 90, died Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born February 28, 1930 in Hocomo, Missouri, the daughter of J. Clarence and Della Lair.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer “Red” Deidiker whom she married February 3, 1951 in Arkansas; daughter Elrena Margaret; three sisters; and one brother.

Doris is survived by daughter Deborah (Gordy) Kerschner; son Russell (Tonya) Deidiker; grandchildren James Estes, Keri Nestler, Brandon Kerschner, Jacob Deidiker, Matthew Deidiker, and Rachel Deidiker; great-grandchildren Isabelle Estes, Charlotte Estes, Jack Nestler, Luke Nestler, Olivia Nestler, Nora Nestler, Lauren Nestler, Kaitlyn Nestler, and Arlo Kerschner; and brother Don Lair.

Doris was a member of Sunny View Church of Christ. She graduated Valedictorian from Bakersfield High School in 1947. She then graduated from Draughon’s Business School in Springfield, Missouri before starting to work in government in several Missouri counties. Through the years Doris was employed as a court reporter, legal secretary, deputy county clerk, and prosecuting secretary. She worked until her early 80s.

Doris lived in Ozark, Missouri for 40 years and lived in Fredericktown and Farmington for the last 16 years.