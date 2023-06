Doris Imogene Macke, 91, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Farmington. She was born February 3, 1932 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Major and Hattie Faye (Nelson) Blankenship.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald Macke whom she married in Cape Girardeau; brothers Warren, Charles, Harold, Don, Jerry, Tim and Bill; and one grandchild.

Doris is survived by daughters Bridgett Fluegee (Stephen) and Angela Turner (Vern); grandchildren Erin Tilley, Samantha Haddock, Jeremy Smith and Angeline Reinitz; and great grandchildren Bryson, Eloise, Autumn, Violet, Evan, Addrain, Adam and Anna.

Doris enjoyed embroidery.

Interment was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.