Doris Jean Berry, 79, died Tuesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born on August 6, 1940 in Dogwood, Missouri, a daughter of Roy Edward and Dorothy Mae (Schneider) Heath.
October 28, 1966 in St. Louis, she was united in marriage to James Edward Berry Sr.. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2013. She was also preceded by her parents and three brothers.
Those surviving include daughters Lisa R. Berry-Lasater of St. Charles and Linda Poe of Marquand; sons Erwin Jay Hansmann and Chris Edward Hansmann, both of Marquand and James Edward Berry Jr. and Michael Edward Berry, both of Fredericktown; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Doris and her husband James owned and operated Berry Monument Co. for several years. She enjoyed painting, watching Fox News, crafts and shopping, but most of all she loved taking care of her family.
A graveside service was held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Polk Liberty Cemetery in Iron County with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating.
