Dorothy “Dolly” Miller, 80, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was born September 14, 1940 in Zion, Missouri, the daughter of Everett “Smokey” and Hazel Settle.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Harold “Buddy” Miller whom she married November 30, 1961 in Saco, Missouri; brothers Kenneth Settle and J.D. Settle; and sister Mary Kennedy.

Dolly is survived by son Bruce (Pam) Miller; daughter Cynthia (Joe) Crawford; sisters Nancy Rauls, Billie Palmquist, and Margie Young; and grandchildren Conner Crawford and Drew McIntyre.

Dolly was of the Baptist Faith and loved her grandchildren and her dog.

Funeral services were Monday, July 12, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Despain officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Park.

