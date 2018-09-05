Dorothy Elizabeth Smith, “Dot” age 74 of St. Louis, Missouri died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto, Missouri. She was born December 20, 1943 in Scranton, Arkansas, a daughter of George William and Anna Marie (Layes) Schmitz.
Her parents and grandson, Jason Smith preceded her in death.
Dorothy married Donald Bernanrd Smith October 26, 1963 in St. Louis. He survives along with four children, David (Echo) Smith of O'Fallon, Missouri, Dennis (Cassandra) Smith of Arnold, Missouri, Douglas (Kristen) Smith Sr. of Barnhart and Dawn (Ralph) Hassbaum also of Barnhart; one sister,Mary Francis of St. Louis County; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dorothy had worked in medical records at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis and was of the Catholic Faith.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.