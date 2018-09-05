Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Obits
Buy Now

Dorothy Elizabeth Smith, “Dot” age 74 of St. Louis, Missouri died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto, Missouri. She was born December 20, 1943 in Scranton, Arkansas, a daughter of George William and Anna Marie (Layes) Schmitz.

Her parents and grandson, Jason Smith preceded her in death.

Dorothy married Donald Bernanrd Smith October 26, 1963 in St. Louis. He survives along with four children, David (Echo) Smith of O'Fallon, Missouri, Dennis (Cassandra) Smith of Arnold, Missouri, Douglas (Kristen) Smith Sr. of Barnhart and Dawn (Ralph) Hassbaum also of Barnhart; one sister,Mary Francis of St. Louis County; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy had worked in medical records at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis and was of the Catholic Faith.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Dorothy Elizabeth Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments