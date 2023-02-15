Dorothy Loretta Dettmer, 103, of Farmington, Missouri, died Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Camelot Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Farmington, of natural causes. She was born March 1, 1919 to Willis and Elsie (Carty) Myers at Little Vine, Missouri.

She and Charles Dettmer were married March 31, 1938. He died December 27, 1977.

Mrs. Dettmer was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter Judy Scott; sisters Hester Bollinger, Anna Louise Myers, and Betty Lee Myers; brothers Willard Myers, Floyd Myers, Willis Myers Jr., Carl Myers, and Baby Boy Myers; and grandchildren Mark Smith and Chris Liley.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters Ronda Parke of Farmington and Ruth (Doug) Steimle of New Concord, Kentucky; sister Lorene O'leary of St. Charles, Missouri; son in-law Tom Scott of St. Louis; grandchildren Richard Smith, Rodney (Susie) Smith, Michael (Tammy) Liley, Eric (Lisa) Scott, Aaron (Molly) Scott, Amy Moore, and Brandi (Brian) Stallings; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a faithful prayer warrior, loved by many and devoted in her love for God shown by her words and actions. For years she was a member of Union Light Baptist Church. She was always active in the church, teaching little ones in Sunday School and singing in the choir until she moved to Fredericktown in 2006. In 2019 she moved to Farmington, where she resided with her daughter Ronda Parke, until her short stay at Camelot Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton, Missouri; then moving over to Union Light Church in Marquand with funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Raymond Michaels officiating. Burial will take place in the Union Light Cemetery near the church.