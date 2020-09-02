 Skip to main content
Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd
Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd, 103, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born January 3, 1917 in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, the daughter of Dolly Ethel Cash and William Edward Tripp.

Mrs. Dowd was preceded in death by her husband Seibert Dale Dowd; daughter Dotty Alice (Jim) Moore; siblings Cleo Tripp, Sam Tripp, Daisy Francis, Betty McDaniel, Christine McDaniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Survivors include sons Dale (Susan) Dowd II and Steve Dowd; grandchildren Jennifer (Tom) Evans, Dale III, Matthew (Amanda) Dowd, Dotty Ann (Carl) Parker; and great grandchildren Samantha, Allison, Gabriella, Seibert IV, Bella, Barron, Avery, Elise, Kalana and Sean.

Dorothy met Seibert at the Snowdenville Church in Cornwall. They married in 1935, giving birth to Seibert Dale II in 1946. For health and work opportunities, they moved to Midvale, Utah in 1948. She gave birth to Dotty and Steve, was active in the Methodist Church, and loved her life as a homemaker. In 1972, Seibert retired and they moved to Morgan Hill. California.

She and Seibert stayed active with fishing, flea markets, walking, swimming, gardening, and joyfully watching her children marry and bring grandchildren and great grandchildren into their lives.

In 2006, due to health reasons, Dorothy, known as Granny, moved into Pacific Hills Manor. She immediately took over the courtyard garden outside her room, participated in the various activities, and “walked” her daily mile in her wheelchair. Granny, remaining sharp to the end, passed peacefully at Pacific Hills Manor with numerous staff members showing their love and fondly saying “goodbye.”

Sunday, September 6, her immediate family will hold an intimate memorial of biscuits and gravy in Granny’s honor where stories of growing up with Granny will be lovingly shared.

 

