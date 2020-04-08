× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Marie Pierson, 77, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born September 8, 1942, a daughter of John and Dorothy Marie (Roseman) Muehling.

She married Michael James Pierson February 20, 1965 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2008. Mrs. Pierson’s parents and one grandson also preceded her.

Survivors include her children Joan Schlichter of Fredericktown, Laura (Bryon) McClure of Perryville, Christina Bain (Mark Rolens) of Cape Girardeau, Mike (Colleen) Pierson of Fredericktown and James (Danetta) Pierson of Farmington; sisters Carol Dionne of Rockford, Michigan and Jacqueline (William) Fix of St. Charles, Missouri; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, bowling and fishing, but her greatest joy was her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Michael Church with Father John Braun officiating. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery in Fredericktown.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Pierson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.