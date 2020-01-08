{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Dorothy “Polly” (Francis) Corless, 95, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born January 28, 1924 at Womack, Missouri, the daughter of Frank Francis and Bessie Copeland.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack Francis; sister Glenda Miller; and grandson Edwin Metcalf.

Polly is survived by sons Albert Rick (Lolly) Olive and Stanley Olive; daughters Cathy Quesenberry, Brenda (James) Webbink, Betty “B.J.” Huffman, and Sheila (Bill) Harvey; brother Hildon (Donna) Francis; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Polly was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, cooking, and was the owner of White’s Café in downtown Fredericktown for many years.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in Ashlock Cemetery.

