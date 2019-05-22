Dorothy Whitener Huskey, 102, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Tiger Place Independent Living in Columbia, Missouri. She was born on Thanksgiving Day November 30, 1916 at the family home in Fredericktown, the daughter of Columbus Lafayette Whitener and Frances Elizabeth Whitener. Dorothy was the sixth child of the family of two brothers (John and LeRoy) and four sisters (Virginia, Clara, Frances and Dorothy).
In 1936, Dorothy graduated from Christian College in Columbia, (now Columbia College). After graduation she returned to Fredericktown and worked at New Era Bank where she learned how to manage financial books and records.
She married the love of her life, Willard “Sonny” Huskey, in 1943 and, after he returned from World War II. They lived in Fredericktown and operated Swisher Chevrolet until they retired in the early 1990s. Dorothy spent much of her life taking care of other people, doing their bookkeeping and helping out in their businesses.
Fredericktown’s Friday Club was one of Dorothy's favorite activities for more than 50 years. She was always a busy, fun, witty and energetic lady and had many close friends. Her sense of humor survived her 102nd birthday. After she turned 102 she was asked by a neurologist at the University of Missouri Hospital what she liked to do. She responded “I like to party” which got a laugh from the doctor and his entourage of resident physicians. He also asked her what her birthday was and she told him. He followed up by asking “and how old are you?” to which she replied “That’s a secret," once again getting a chuckle from the whole crew.
In 2007, Dorothy relocated to Columbia from Fredericktown to be with her daughter Donna and family and enjoyed getting to know them and being with them at weekly family dinners and all the holidays. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved Sonny and all her siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Donna (Bruce); grandchildren, Adam, Matthew (Suzanne), Daniel (Jennifer), Andrew (Lindsay); great grandchildren, Jack, Nick, Anna, Caroline, Madelyn, Katherine, Claire and Mack; and several nieces and nephews. The whole family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at Tiger Place and thanks the staff there for helping her during her final years.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 18, 2019 at United Methodist Church, in Fredericktown, after which Dorothy was interred at the cemetery on South Main.
