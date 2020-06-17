You are the owner of this article.
Dorris Lucille Cheek
Dorris Lucille Cheek

Dorris Lucille Cheek, 90, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born August 8, 1929 in Marquand, the daughter of Carl Augustus and Lizzie (Pavlick) Tinnin.

Dorris was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Angela Cheek.

Survivors include sons Keith (Loeta) Cheek, Ozzie Cheek and Robin (Dina) Cheek; daughters Carla (Mike) Fox and Brenda (Ron) Bopp; seven grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and ten great great grandchildren.

Dorris was of the Christian Faith.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will also be a private family funeral service, June 17.

