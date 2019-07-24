{{featured_button_text}}
Dorthy Ruth (Maine) Flanagan

Dorthy Ruth (Maine) Flanagan, 87, of Bonne Terre died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Dorthy was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on September 12, 1931.

She was preceded in death by sons Gary and Cary Flanagan; and several brothers and sisters.

Dorthy is survived by her children, Evelyn (Ernest) Skinner, Donna Flanagan, Tammy Flanagan, and Terry (Marilyn) Flanagan; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gaylord Maine; and many other family and friends.

Dynamite comes in small packages. Everyone always knew where they stood with Dorthy. She either liked you or she didn’t. Dorthy was a master cook in the kitchen and she loved making her family quilts. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Till we meet again mama.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.czboyer.com

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Dorthy Ruth (Maine) Flanagan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments