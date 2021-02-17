Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of Dale and Barbara (Tatum) Smith.

Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Doug is survived by his wife Carma (Hale) Smith whom he married December 18, 1993 at First Assembly of God at Fredericktown. Also surviving are their children Dillion Smith (Cheyanne Birkenmeier) and Connor Smith all of Fredericktown and Miranda (Tyler) Conn of Jacksonville, Florida; Doug's parents Dale and Barbara Smith of Fredericktown; and grandchild Alastor Sherman.

Doug was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed computers, fishing, race cars and family.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

