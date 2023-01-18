Douglas Leroy “Doug” Welch, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home in Pilot Knob, Missouri. He was born on February 16, 1936 in St. Louis, the son of John P. and Lola (Kelley) Welch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Carl Welch; sister JoAnn Conklin; daughters Carol Mann and Cathy Baker; son-in-law David Neff; grandson Officer Colt Tripp; and step-children Greg, Cindy, and Kim.

Doug is survived by his wife Nell (Wheeling) Welch whom he married March 27, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada; son Carl Welch (Terri) of Farmington; daughters Cindy Torres (Ronnie) of Yuma, Arizona and Debra Neff of Oklahoma; step-son Warren Wheeling of Georgia; step-daughters Angel Brewer of North Carolina and Sheila of New Hampshire; 14 grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Doug was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed cars and wheeling and dealing.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Alan David officiating. Interment was at Kelley Cemetery.