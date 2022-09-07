Dr. Martha Louise McGraw, 76, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Martha’s younger sister as well as her faithful companion, "Lucky," were by her side. Dr. McGraw was born January 2, 1946 to V.A. and Anna Bell Brock McGraw.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dr. McGraw is survived by her sister Marilyn (Gene) Morgan of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; nephews, Jason (Kelly) Morgan and daughter, Hannah of Jacksonville, Florida; Justin (Kirti Patel) Morgan MD and children, Leena and Kiran of Tupelo, Mississippi; and Jonathan (Tammy) Morgan and children, Grace and Anabell, of Cape Girardeau.

Other friends and relatives will greatly miss her. Dr. McGraw was known as a loving and compassionate doctor with the uncanny ability to diagnose the unusual illnesses. Martha was an active member of the Pinecrest Nazarene Church where she played the piano and helped wherever she could be of service. Martha also served one term as mayor of Fredericktown, having won the election as a write-in candidate.

She attended Wardell School all 12 years, graduating as salutatorian in May 1963. Dr. McGraw continued her studies at Southeast Missouri State University, graduating with a BS in Medical Technology. Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis employed her as a medical technician upon graduation. She would later move to Memphis, Tennessee continuing her work in the laboratory.

Dr. McGraw earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis. She then took a teaching position at the University of Tennessee instructing students in the Medical Technology field, as well as continuing to work for the Methodist Hospital.

Regardless of her credentials in the medical field, Dr. McGraw faced a struggle in being granted permission to attend medical school. She had two factors against her, she was a woman, and she was older than the usual age of medical students. Due to her tenacity, she was granted admission to East Tennessee State School of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. After completing medical school, Dr. McGraw completed her residency in pediatrics and family practice at Children’s Hospital and the VA Hospital of St. Louis.

Dr. McGraw would open an office practicing Family Medicine in Fredericktown upon completing her residency. During her tenure at Madison Memorial Hospital, Dr. McGraw would serve as the director for the emergency room department. At the time of her passing, Dr. McGraw was the director of the Emergency Medical System and served in this capacity for more than 13 years. During this time, she aided in getting a new facility for housing the ambulances as well as a training area and exercise room for the crew.

In lieu of flower, contributions should be made to Pinecrest Nazarene Church or Crown Hospice of Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Pine Crest Chapel.