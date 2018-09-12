Dr. Michael B. Schnapp, 63, of Atlanta, Georgia died at his home July 28, 2018. He was born April 11, 1955, the son of parents, J.B. (Jerry) and JoAnn Schnapp of Fredericktown.
Dr. Schnapp was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sally Jo Bekebrede of Grain Valley, Missouri.
He is survived by cousins Doug Phillips of Georgia, Marcia Kaplan (Dave and Chandler) of S. Carolina; brother-in-law Paul Bekebrede; long time family friends Maurice and Edna Mae Graham; godsons Jordon and Tony Voss; long-time friends David and Sherry Voss, Scott Mooney, Jean Sasson, Junior Kemp, Pamela Hess Huttsell, Patty Baker Finch, Allison Bryson and Kathy DeSpain Cooper, and a host of many others.
Mike attended Fredericktown High School and graduated in 1973. He then attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, majoring in pre-med, graduating in 1977. He then attended Kirksville Osteopathic Medical School in Kirksville, MO. After doing clinical’s in Ohio, California, and Georgia, he graduated in 1981 with his D.O. degree.
Dr. Michael B. Schnapp, D.O. accepted a position in Atlanta, and later became partner in the practice. He eventually opened his own office. He took an early retirement in approximately 2002.
The 1973 class of Fredericktown High School is having its 45th class reunion September 15, 2018. Mike had been looking forward to coming home to the reunion. He had reconnected with many of his former classmates through Facebook.
Under the direction of Bryson Funeral Home of Ironton, Mo., a memorial service will be held Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 2 p.m., at the Christian cemetery on South Main in Fredericktown. Following at 3 p.m., at the Depot Restaurant there will be a “Celebration of His Life Party” in memory of Dr. Michael B. Schnapp. Friends, both former and present, are welcome to attend.
