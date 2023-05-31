Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dustin Edward Brooks, 34, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was born July 30, 1988, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Mark (Dawn Hackworth) Brooks, and Kelly Barber.

Dustin was preceded in death by his daughter Gracie Brooks, grandmother Ida McCarron, and stepfather Johnny Barber.

Dustin is survived by his parents; son Jaxon Brooks; brother Steven (Mackenzie) Brooks; and sisters Jessica Brooks and Ashley Brooks.

Dustin was of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed spending time with his son Jaxon, riding his Harley Davidson, hunting, and being with family and friends.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.