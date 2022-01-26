Dustin Wayne Hays, 37, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home near Farmington, Missouri. He was born October 24, 1984, in Round Rock, Texas to James Allen and Ruth Alice (Poddig) Hays.

Mr. Hays married Michelle Truska September 25, 2005. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include his children Alice and Liam Hays of Farmington; his mother Ruth Hays of Patton, Missouri; grandmother Janice Hays also of Patton; mother-in-law Jan Truska of Farmington; and father-in-law Richard Truska of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his father James Hays; brother Troy Hays, and sister Brandy Ratcliff.

Dustin was a truck driver for Pepsi Cola Company. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. He was a member of Little Whitewater Baptist Church in Patton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

