Dwight Morgan, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born on November 10, 1948 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

December 17, 1970 in St. Louis, Mr. Morgan married Elaine, who preceded him in death August 11, 2020.

Survivors include son Brandon Morgan of Crystal City, Missouri; grandsons Josh Morgan of Festus, Missouri and Zach Morgan of Springfield, Missouri; and daughter Stephanie Morgan Reed of Fenton, Missouri.

Dwight was a Millwright and had worked for U.S. Steel in Granite City, Illinois. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He enjoyed reading, fishing, collecting stamps and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date

