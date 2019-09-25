Earl Dean Hamilton, 88, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born December 24, 1930 at Minimum in Iron County, Missouri to Lewis Wade Hamilton and Nellie May (Slinkard) Hamilton, the oldest of nine children.
Earl married Shirley Faye Miller February 26, 1954, and they had four daughters.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Debra Kaye; brothers James Hurschel Hamilton and Dennis Hamilton; and sister Della (Hamilton) Dudley.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters Donna (Dean) Gipson, Darla (Paul) Whitacre, and Dana (Larry) Brewington; sisters Betty Kuske, Janice Brewington, Pamela Culton, and Kathy Waller; brother Darrel Hamilton six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
Earl graduated from South Iron High School May 12, 1949 and entered the United States Marine Corps November 2, 1951. He was a very proud Marine his entire life.
Earl attended Bailey Technical School where he graduated at the top of his class as a diesel mechanic. He worked at Diesel Rebuilders and Cummins, but spent much of his work life at a sawmill and as a truck driver.
Earl was of the Baptist Faith. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and he was a Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking to anyone that would listen.
Funeral service was Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with Dr. Lindell Sikes and the Rev. Charles Buford officiating. Interment was in New Home Cemetery, Saco.
