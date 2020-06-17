You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eddie Gean Brown
0 comments

Eddie Gean Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Eddie Gean Brown, 73, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born July 24, 1946 at Steele, Missouri the son of Washington and Betty Brown.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.

Eddie is survived by his son Edward Gean Brown Sr.; grandchildren Rodney Cutting, Edward G. Brown Jr., Joseph A. Brown and Breanna B. Brown.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News