Edgar Elmo Turnbaugh Jr., 75, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born September 9, 1946, in Millcreek, Missouri, the son of Elmo and Pauline (East) Turnbaugh.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Robert Keen; and brothers-in-law John Heuermann, Dennis Toole, and Gary Ward.

Ed is survived by his wife Patsy (Keen) Turnbaugh, whom he married November 4, 1988, in Fredericktown; daughters Lisa (Brian) Reynolds and Sabrina Wagganer; grandsons Brian Joe (Brooke), Colton, and Keegan Reynolds; great-granddaughters Karli, Brielle, and Brinley Reynolds; sisters Sharon Heuermann, Linda Ward, Sue (Bill) Davidson, Jennifer (Larry) Graham, Sally Toole, and Mary Jane (Donald) Crites; mother-in-law, Betty Head; brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne (Rhonda) Keen, Danny, Sue (Fred) Sudmeyer, Karen (Rick) Buhler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed enlisted in the United States Navy and served two tours with the Seabees. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He was a member of Little Vine United Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, family, and spoiling his great-granddaughters.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Steve Rehkop officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.